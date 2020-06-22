The Kwara Government says 13 more persons have tested positive to Coronavirus (COVID-19), while two patients were discharged having tested negative to the virus twice.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin.

According to him, the additional 13, brings to 199 the total number of confirmed cases with 124 patients discharged and five deaths.

“As at 8.50 p.m on Sunday the number of active cases is 70 and 124 patients had so far been discharged and five death,” he said. (NAN)