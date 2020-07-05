(Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo, NAN)

The Kwara Government says 15 more people have tested positive to Coronavirus (COVID-19), while four patients have twice tested negative and discharged.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19 in the state, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, said this in a statement issued on Sunday.

According to him, this brings the total of confirmed cases to 284, with 146 patients discharged and five death recorded in the state.

“As at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the number of active cases was 133, while 146 have so far been discharged and five deaths recorded,’’ he said.