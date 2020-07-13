The Kwara Government says 19 more people have tested positive to Corronavirus (COVID-19), while 12 patients have twice tested negative to the virus and discharged.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin.

According to him, this brings to 401 the total number of confirmed cases with 179 patients discharged with 14 death.

“As at 7:00pm on Sunday the number of active cases is 208, and 179 patients had so far been discharged with 14 death,” said Ajak