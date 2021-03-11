The Kwara Government says 21 more people have tested positive to Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total of confirmed cases in the state to 3,047.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday in Ilorin.

According the statement, this brings the total of confirmed cases to 3,047 with 2,668 patients discharged and 55 death recorded in the state.

“As at 11:00pm on Wednesday the number of active cases is now 324 while 2,668 have so far been discharged and 55 death recorded.

“The total number of tests done so far is 20,941 while 137 are still pending,” Ajakaye said. (NAN)