Kwara Government said on Friday that the stated had recorded three more COVID-19 cases, while 20 patients who tested negative twice, were discharged.

Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Friday in Ilorin.

Ajakaye said the new figure, brings to 180, the total number of confirmed cases, with 122 patients discharged and five deaths.

“As at 10:44p.m. on Friday, the number of active cases stood at 53; 122 patients so far discharged and five deaths recorded,” Ajakaye said.(NAN)