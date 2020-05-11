(NAN)

Kwara Government on Sunday recorded four new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 34, with nine patients discharged and one death.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the State Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement in Ilorin.

“With this development, the state now has 34 confirmed cases out of which 24 are active; nine have recovered and discharged and one person has died.

“The government warned people against letting down their guards as the level of threat of infection remains high across the country,’’ Ajakaye stated.