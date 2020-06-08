(Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo, NAN)

Kwara Government has recorded five more COVID-19 cases, while eight patients, who tested negative twice have been discharged.

Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin.

According to him, this brings to 132 the total number of confirmed cases, with 52 patients discharged and one death.

‘As at 7:30 pm on Sunday, the number of active cases is 79 and 52 patients had so far been discharged and one death recorded,’ said Ajakaye.