(Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo, NAN)

Kwara has recorded five new COVID-19 infections, while 27 patients have been discharged after testing negative for the virus.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye,Chief Press Secretary to the state governor and spokesman for the state Technical Committee on COVID-19, said this in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin.

“The new infections brings to 1,042 the total number of confirmed cases with 887 patients discharged and 26 death.

“As at 9:20p.m. on Saturday the number of active cases is 129 and 887 patients had so far been discharged and 26 death,” said Ajakaye.