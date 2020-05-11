Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara Government has announced the death of a COVID-19 related case.

The deceased, accord ing to a statement by the Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRazaq, Rafiu Ajakaye and COVID -19 technical committee spokesman, had recently arrived Kwara State from Lagos with his wife and child shortly after he suffered stroke.

“Before his death, the government had treated him, his wife and their child as suspected cases and samples were taken from them. The results of their samples came back positive.

“He reportedly died on Saturday even before the family got to know about their Coronavirusw status and has been buried accordingly. Everyone involved in the burial have had their samples taken. Because of the peculiarity of this development, the Rapid Response Team has moved in to bring all those involved into the isolation centre, including the wife and the child.

‘‘We urge citizens to see COVID-19 for what it is: a deadly and highly contagious virus that requires adherence to all safety protocols, including obeying the lockdown order,’’ he said.