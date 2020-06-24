The Kwara Governing Board of the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) held its meeting after about six years such meeting was held last.

The NYSC spokesman in thd state, Mr Oladipo Morakinyo, said in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin that the board meeting was held on Monday, June 22.

He said the State Coordinator of the scheme, Mrs Francisca Olaleye was elated that the meeting can come back to life after almost six years that the meeting has been on hold.

According to her, one of her major priorities on assumption of duty in February was to revive the NYSC State Governing Board meeting.

She described the State Governing Board as the apex supervisory body for the NYSC operations in the state.

Olaleye cited the NYSC Act Cap N84 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, Sections 6 and 7, which widely outlined the composition and the responsibilities of the NYSC State Governing Board.

The state coordinator was of the view that the prolonged suspension of such crucial meetings has slowed down the wheel of progress in the realisation of the lofty aims and objectives of the scheme in the state.

The reconvened meeting was presided over by the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mrs Joana Nnezua Kolo.

According to the statement, the commissioner pledged that the Kwara Government will continue to be alert to all her responsibilities to the NYSC scheme.

The statement added that the meeting came up with some far-reaching revolutions that would further enhance the welfare and security of corps members in the state.

It said the meeting also resolved to embark on an on-the-spot assessment of the orientation camp facilities within the next two weeks.

According to the chairman, the assessment visit will guide the board’s recommendations to the State Executive Council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by representatives of the Nigeria Army, the Police, state Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development as well as the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Others in attendance were representatives of the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Ministry of Enterprise and NYSC State Coordinator, who is the statutory Secretary to the Board meeting. (NAN)