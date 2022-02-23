From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

A bloody street fight broke between the rival gangs of hoodlums in Adeta and Isale-Jagun community in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State during a night party in an hotel Adewole Estate Ilorin.

It was gathered that the girl had absconded from home to an unknown destination and declared wanted by the family was seen at the party by her brother.

According to a Daily Sun source, who was closed to the family and pleaded for anonymity said her brother order her to go back home, according to him ‘go back home. The order did not go down well with her boyfriend who brought her to the party.’

The source further said the girl’s brother has to use force on her sister to leave the venue of the party and the girl’s boyfriend and colleagues went on a rampage in a free-for-all.

It was also gathered that after the party, the lady’s boyfriend alongside his colleagues in large numbers stormed the family home of the girl at midnight with dangerous weapons for reprisal attack dangerous weapons, broken bottles and machetes were used.

During the bloody confrontation, several gun was fired and broken bottles, machetes were freely used as many vehicles winds screen of innocent residents were smashed.

Those who sustained bullets injury are currently receiving medical attention at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

Confirming the incident, spokesman of Kwara State Police Command Okasanmi Ajayi said three suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

He urged members of the public to go about their lawful businesses as police men have been stationed at the affected areas to prevent further breach of peace.