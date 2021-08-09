From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin
Two separate abduction incidents were recorded on highways in Kwara State during the weekend.
A spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force in the state, Mr Ajayi Okasanmi, a Superintendent of Police, said in a statement made available to newsmen said Sunday night that some among the victims have since been rescued.
He added that some suspects have been arrested while efforts were being made to ensure the remaining five abductees regain freedom.
The statement read:
Reports of two kidnapping incidents were received simultaneously by the Kwara State Police Command on Saturday 07/08/2021 at about 1735hrs.
These were recorded on Okeonigbin/Omuaran highway and Ekiti / Ekan Meje axis. Six armed men were said to have emerged from the bush and forced the driver of a Siena bus coming from Ekiti state and heading to Ilorin to pull over, the seven occupants of the vehicle were thereafter marched into the bush.
The Command promptly dispatched its tactical units comprising the Anti- kidnapping and Anti -cultists units, joined by local hunters and vigilantes members while police patrols on the routes were alerted.
The abductors were instantly chased into the bushes, four out of the seven abducted persons were rescued, while efforts are still in top gear to get the remaining three rescued.
Deploying similar tactics by operatives, those abducted in Ekanmeje /Ekiti axis using the same modus were equally rescued, remaining a pastor and his wife who the Command is frantically doing everything possible to rescue unhurt.
Some suspects have been arrested and are helping the command in her investigation.
Situation is under control, the good people of Kwara State are advised to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of molestation and attack. Patrols of all the routes in the state have been intensified.
Any suspicious activities within our immediate environments should be reported to the police without delay, please.
