From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Two separate abduction incidents were recorded on highways in Kwara State during the weekend.

A spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force in the state, Mr Ajayi Okasanmi, a Superintendent of Police, said in a statement made available to newsmen said Sunday night that some among the victims have since been rescued.

He added that some suspects have been arrested while efforts were being made to ensure the remaining five abductees regain freedom.

The statement read:

