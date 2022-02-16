From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara state government is set to initiate the creation of a functioning building control agency that will inspect, approve and certify every stage of building construction in the state.

State Governor Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazak who was represented by the state Commissioner for Communication George Olabode Towoju made the call at a one-day symposium organised by the state Ministry of Housing and Urban Development with them: “Building Control in Kwara State: A Synergy Between Government And Stakeholders”Why in Ilorin the Kwara State capital.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Abdulrahman said the agency is expected to sanitise the building sector and encourage sustainable housing development in the state.

“This will be done by assisting in the effective implementation of the structural and urban development agenda of the state government.

Our primary effort on building control is to ensure that houses will now be designed in such a manner that public safety and contemporary urban design cannot be compromised. Therefore, part of the key roles of the stakeholders in this move, particularly the professional bodies is to determine the standard of educational qualification of their members and regulate their activities in the building and construction industry.” He said

“Your views and suggestions on the drafting and implementation of our building control agenda is key and very important at this point in time. That is one of the fundamental reasons why you are been invited to this program today by the Ministry. The state government is ready to partner with you through a synergy that will work in addressing various housing challenges in the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He urged all the stakeholders to consider their contributions and input towards sustainable housing and urban development in the state as a call to national services as the state government would remain committed to both housing and urban development in the state as it informs the decision to reactivate the ministry of Housing and Urban Development in the state.

However, the state Commissioner for housing and urban-rural development, Ibrahim Akaje noted that the symposium shows that the Ministry is not selfish but ready to share from the wealth of experience of stakeholders with others out there

He enjoined the participants to take advantage of the symposium and learn new ideas towards World Class Building Techniques to the state.

“I assure the resource person and other consultants willing to partner with us on building-related matters and other stakeholders to the development of Kwara state we shall continue to provide the needful enabling environment under which such partnerships, collaboration and synergy will thrive,” he said

The guest speaker Mr Dayo Adeniyi, a UK based firm, ASQ Development and training calls for appropriate sanction on those found wanting in cases of building collapse in Nigeria.

He said Nigeria should learn from the experience of the UK in enforcing building codes added that every stakeholder in the building sector has a role to play in ensuring sanity in the sector.