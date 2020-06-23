Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has constituted a 14-man committee to look into the recent civil disturbances in Lata community in Patigi local government area of the state.

The committee will also investigate the communal crisis between two communities in Edu local government area.

Names of the committee members were announced in a statement issued on Monday in Ilorin by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye.

The statement noted that the committee headed by a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Benjamin Yissa, is to ascertain the level of damage and recommend reliefs to the victims, among other things.

It announced said that the committee had a week after its inauguration to submit its report.

Members of the committee included Musa Guyegi and Adamu Rufai, members representing Edu and Patigi constituencies in the state House of Assembly respectively.

Others are Mrs Joanah Nnazua-Kolo, the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development; Mr Yinka Aluko, Special Adviser on Special Duties to the Governor; and Mr Attahiru Ibrahim-Abdulkadir, Special Adviser on Sports and Youth Development to the Governor.

Members also include Bala Aliyu-Likofu; Bala Mahmud; Babo Lata; Izaiah Samuel-Mayaki; Saba Umar; Dr Johnson Oyeniyi of the Ministry of Health; Raheem AbdulBaki from Ministry of Works and S. AbdulGaniyu (as Secretary).