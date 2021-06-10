From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has constituted a four-person transport sanitation committee to coordinate the activities of the sector for public safety and harmonisation of revenue collection to curb leakages and double taxation.

The committee comprises Commissioner for Works and Transport Rotimi Iliasu (Chairman); Chairman of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service Shade Omoniyi; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Muyideen Alhassan; and Managing Director of the Ilorin Innovation Hub Temi Kolawole (Secretary).

‘His Excellency has constituted the Transport Sanitisation Committee to further address security questions around the transport sector using modern technology. This becomes very necessary as transport sector policies in other states are having direct effects on Kwara State. The committee will also address revenue leakage and complaints of double taxation,’ according to a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.

‘This committee has been set up to properly identify all operators within the transport sector and ensure that all operators are fully enumerated to enable the state to have an overview of the best way to make this important sector key into the various developmental programmes of the state. Of particular importance is the need for improved security to protect lives and properties in Kwara State.

‘The committee’s terms of reference include: to create a central and verifiable database of operators; ensure blockage of revenue leakage and double taxation via automation; ensure cohesion and avoid clash or duplication of efforts within the sector, and be the go-between for operators in the sector and the government.

‘Members of this committee, which reports directly to the Governor, will also have the responsibility of giving feedback to relevant government MDAs and federal agencies as occasions demand. This is especially true of the security agencies which will work closely with the transport sector committee through the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security.’