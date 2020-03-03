Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has begun intensive surveillance and screenings at its land borders and the Ilorin International Airport to check the spread of the Novel Coronavirus and Lassa Fever into the state, as it calls on the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious cases to the nearest health centres.

The state Commissioner of Health, Dr Raji Rasaq, stated that “Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has since directed that we should intensify surveillance and screening at our borders and at the airport. We are working with the port health authorities to ensure that any foreigner or travellers coming to Kwara State is screened before entering the state.”

Dr Rasaq said the government has also completed the construction of an isolation centre and activated State Epidemic Preparedness and Response, Rapid Response Teams and Incident Command System at the Kwara State Emergency Operation Centre to coordinate any outbreak of the disease currently ravaging some states.

Dr Rasaq said that the ministry has started various enlightenment programmes to educate the public about the symptoms of the disease, channels of transfer and how to prevent its spread.

“The disease has remained a public health challenge and has affected some states. We do not have any case in the state but it is important to be prepared,” he said.

“We have also designated an isolation centre for Lassa Fever clinical management in Sobi Specialist Hospital, Ilorin and make available response commodities and medicines.”

He urged residents of the state to adopt regular hand washing, proper cleaning of surroundings and household items. Rasaq also called on residents to keep their food items in good and hygienic condition.

The Commissioner further encouraged residents to eliminate rats at their homes and communities as well as desist from using their bare hands to handle the trapped rats.

Dr Rasaq promised that the state would continue to sensitise all health workers to have a high index of suspicion and adhere strictly to standard protocols while providing care to the patients.

At the Ilorin International Airport, normal activities were ongoing as the FAAN and other security agencies kept an eagle eye on passengers coming and going out of the airport. Some were seen wearing masks, while others kept their masks handy.