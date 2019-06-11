Kwara State Government has postponed activities commemorating the June 12 Democracy Day in the state.

All celebrations have been shifted to Friday June 14.

In a statement by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaiye, the postponement is to enable governors, including Kwara state governor, on the invitation of the Presidency, to join President Muhammadu Buhari, and over 80 foreign leaders and dignitaries, at the inaugural national commemoration of June 12 as Democracy Day, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, tomorrow.

“What this means is that the event slated for the Metropolitan Square and State Banquet in Ilorin, the state capital, will now hold on Friday June 14, instead of Wednesday, June 12.

“Kwara will, nonetheless, observe the national holiday slated for June 12, as earlier announced by the Federal Government. There will be no new holiday on Friday.”

The state government noted that many other states are also changing their own schedule of the event in order to join President Muhammadu Buhari for the inaugural June 12 commemoration in Abuja.

“We urge the Kwara public and all invitees (from outside Kwara) to the events in the state to please take note of this slight change in the schedule,” Ajakaiye added.