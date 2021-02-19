From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Kwara State government has directed immediate closure of some grant-aided schools in Ilorin, the state capital, pending resolution of the hijab crisis in the affected schools, a statement by the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development has said.

The affected schools are Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) College, Sabo Oke; St. Anthony College, Offa road; ECWA School, Oja Iya; Surulere Baptist Secondary School and Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam. Other schools affected are CAC Secondary School, Asa Dam; St. Barnabas Secondary School, Sabo Oke; St. John School, Maraba; St. Williams Secondary School, Taiwo Isale and St. James Secondary School, Maraba.

The closure comes as a government committee comprising representatives of the Muslim and Christian communities meets today to iron out the differences between the two religious communities.

You will recall that the ban on the use of hijab (veil) in some missionary secondary schools in Kwara state has been generating tension, with the lockout of some students wearing hijab to school earlier on Friday. The state government has however called for calm and urged parents and religious leaders to avoid actions or comments that may further split the two communities.