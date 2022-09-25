Leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Kwara South have protested the exclusion of members of the zone from the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Mr Adebayo Daramola, APC Elder and Secretary General, Kwara South Consultative Forum (KSCF) protested the exclusion in a statement issued on Sunday.

The statement said that such exclusion was an afront on the collective sensibility of APC members from the zone.

He added that it would not augur well to exclude the zone that had sacrificed more for the party.

Members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council that made the list from Kwara in the just released names include: Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, La’Aziz Jimoh, Mr Issa Aremu, Mr Issa Onilu.

Others are: Mr Rahman Giwa, Sen Gbemisola Saraki, Sen Ibrahim Oloriegbe and Ishiaq Modibbo Kawuand Baba Rasaq, the Governor’s younger brother

Daramola expressed worried over the development, adding that all the names released are from Kwara Central and this remained great concern that must be rectified without delayed by the leadership of the party.

He said that this is how marginalisation began, but added that such must not be allowed to stand as it would jeopardiae the unity of the party in the state.

He said that the lopsidedness must be holistically addressed pronto in a comprehensive manner that would bring about cohesion in the state APC.

According to him, we should not entertain the impending marginalisation because our fear is that if Sen Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party eventually wins, I hope we won’t be facing same in future appointments.

The statement said that the people of Kwara South APC would not fail to tell such obvious truth, adding that the people has so many competent hands that could function well and add value to the campaign council.

Daramola also frown at the alienation of Kwara North from the campaign council, stressing that such exclusion is capable of distabilising the party ahead of the general elections.

He urged the Governor to immediately intervene so as to forestall the danger such exclusion could pose to the unity of the party as the electioneering campaign began.

In a related development, the Kwara South Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) elders, have also lend their voice to the name release, describing it as lopsided and an attempt to exclude Christian from the area

In a related develoment, the Kwara South Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has again raised alarm over the Islamisation agenda of the presidential candidate of the APC for excluding Christian from the zone in the list.

The elders said that the names of the presidential council released by the party from the state were all Muslims.

Pastor ( Major Rtd.) Samuel Adewumi, who spoke on behalf of the group said that APC was already confirming the fear of members with the names released from the state.

Adewumi, a members of President Yakubu Gowon, Nigeria Prays, urged Tinubu who had always alleyed their fear to immediately correct the anormally or risked the vote of members from the zone.