From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara South Youth Organisation (KWAYORG) has expressed disappointment over the alarming rate of insecurity in some local governments within the senatorial district.

The group in a statement signed by Barr Titilope Akogun and Saeed Tijjani, President and New Media Director, expressed disappointment in the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for ‘claiming glory for cheap release of victims after the deal has been done,’ describing it as ’embarrassing’.

According to the statement, ‘In spite of the increase in the rate of insecurity most especially Kidnapping, which has become one of the latest security problems ravaging our region, Kwara South, We admit that the situation has become worrisome and appears to have gotten to its peak.

‘We, at Kwara South Youth Development Organisation (KWAYORG), feel disappointed with the level at which kidnappers have taken Kwara South to be a haven to perpetuate their ungodly acts.

‘Just a few days ago, we learnt about the death of Ayo Alabi, a 1976 set of Titcombe College, who was kidnapped around Oke Onigbin. The Kidnappers demanded a ransom of N30 million but later agreed to collect N4.5 million which the family paid. Only for us to know that he was already battered beyond medical redemption, and later died while been attended to in Hospital, even though the ransom was paid.

‘We have also learnt of other kidnappings along Ekiti and Omu Aran Road, involving about 5 victims before the unfortunate kidnapping on Saturday, August 7, 2021, around Oke Onigbin and Omu-Aran road, Kwara State of Ayodele Alabi, a retired engineer of FERMA.

‘The kidnappers demanded a ransom of N30 million. After concerted efforts, the family were able to raise N4 million.

‘Unfortunately, the victim had already been battered and brutalised by the kidnapers even while preparation on getting the money delivered was ongoing. The victim breathed his last and died in the hospital in the early hours of Friday 13th August, leaving his poor daughter and wife behind.

‘These incidents call for serious attention from the government and security agencies. We need the security agencies to be on top of their game and be responsive, not just claiming glory for the cheap release of victims after the deal has been done.

‘What is the essence of claiming glory on what keeps on occurring? Why celebrating the release of victims when you can’t nab the perpetrators?,’ the organisation queried, calling the development ’embarrassing.’

The youth group charged both the government and security agencies to take immediate and adequate proactive steps to curtail the spate of insecurity, kidnappings ravaging our communities and ensure that all forms of criminalities are put to an end while expressing sadness and devastation over recent happening in the state.