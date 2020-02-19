Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Salihu Yakubu Danladi has called for a stronger synergy between the legislature and the media, noting that the duo are the beauty of democracy.

The speaker disclosed this during a courtesy visit to him by the National President, Nigeria Union of Journalist, Chief Chris Isiguzor, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He called on the media to engage the government in corrective engagement and criticism, noting that no system is perfect.

“We are not perfect, let us continue to correct and not condemn each other. We can both be wrong, let us call ourselves to order in a constructive manner for the greater good of the people.

“As watchdog of the executive arm of government, we will do thorough oversight on public projects, just like we thoroughly scrutinised the 2020 budget and we will carry the media along in doing that.”

He commended the state council of NUJ for its uprightness, professionalism and promotion of good governance in the state.

Earlier, the NUJ president in his remarks, expressed pleasure in being with the speaker as part of his nationwide visits to state councils, to know how journalists are fairing in their work places.

“With the trend in our country, we are concerned about safety and security of journalists, our visit was part of efforts to embolden and encourage them not to lose hope in the polity but continue being the conscience of the society,” Isiguzor said.

“The significance of legislature and media in democratic advancement cannot be over emphasized, the two are Siamese twins and that is why it is expedient to watch each other’s back.

We are currently mobilising state legislators to garner support for Journalism Advancement Bill, for its domestication when it is eventually passed into law by the National Assembly”, he added.

As part of proactive measures by the Kwara State Government to ensure security of lives and properties in the state, the speaker called for stakeholders’ support for the state Transit Security Management Scheme.

Speaking at the official unveiling of the scheme yesterday, Danladi said the present government understands what the security atmosphere around Kwara portends and that is why it will continue to support measures to ensure relative peace in the state is sustained.

He enjoined commercial cab drivers, motorcyclists and tricyclists to be safety conscious, key in and enrol into the system for the good and security of all.