The Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Danladi, has sympathised with the people of Patigi Emirate and the family of late Mr James Kolo, a Federal Character Commission (FCC), Commissioner-designate who died on May 19.

Danladi conveyed his sympathy in a condolence message issued on his behalf by his media aide, Mr Sheriff Ibrahim, in Ilorin on Wednesday.

The speaker described Kolo’s sudden death as a rude shock, noting that the death coming after his recent announcement as a Commissioner-designate for the Federal Character Commission (FCC), was very unfortunate.

“Kolo was a loyal party man whose commitment to the progress and development of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kwara State cannot be forgotten,” he said.

The Speaker expressed sadness that Kolo died at a time when his expertise and wealth of experience were needed at both state and federal levels and called on both Patigi emirate and the family to bear the loss with fortitude.(NAN)