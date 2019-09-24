A bill to establish the Kwara State Sports Commission on Tuesday passed second reading on the floor of the state House of Assembly.

The bill, sponsored by the House Leader, Mr Olawoyin Abubakar-Magaji is aimed at enhancing sports activities in the state.

The motion for the bill’s second reading was moved by the House Leader, and was supported by all members present at Tuesday’s plenary.

Abubakar-Magaji said the commission when established,would enhance sporting activities in the state.

“With the bill, sporting events that are in comatose will be brought back to life,”he said.

He said the commission would also ensure that sports is given a prominent place in the scheme of things state.

The Speaker, Danladi Yahkubu-Salihu referred the bill to the House Committee on Youths Sports and Culture for further legislative work.

In another development, the house has urged the management of the University of Ilorin to reopen its portal to allow candidates for advanced level courses to upload their results for admission.

The appeal was made following the adoption of a motion by Mr Saheed Popoola (APC-Ojomu-Balogun) under Matters of General Public Importance concerning the admission process of the university.(NAN)