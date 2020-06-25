LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has endorsed the tree planting initiative to protect and sustain the environment as well as boost the economy.

The Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Mr Kayode Alabi made this known Thursday during a tree-planting ceremony at the Bundies Therapeutic Garden, General Hospital, Ilorin.

Mr Kayode Alabi advised residents of the state to be environmental and health-conscious while emphasising the importance of tree planting to making the community green and clean.

He stressed the determination of the government to make the environment habitable for all and reminded everyone to be conscious of Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Environment, Architect Muhammad Saifudeen said the state government through the Ministry of Environment would embrace environmental-friendly ideas capable of improving the environment and the state.

Architect Saifudden added that the ministry had read the riot act to perpetrators of tree felling for charcoal production, dumping of refuse in gutters and rivers and littering of the environment.

He called on all to jealously protect the environment as the government will clamp down on violators.

Acting Chief Medical Director, General Hospital, Ilorin, Dr Bola Abdulkadir appreciated the innovation of Bundies Care. He said the Therapeutic Garden would not only help the patients and their relatives recuperate, but it will also help the staff relax.

The Founder, Bundies Care Support Initiative, Mrs Adefila Funmi Osiegbu said most of the human activities have been anti-nature, therefore preventing humans from enjoying the benefits that come with communing with nature hence the birth of the Bundies Therapeutic Garden.

Mrs Osiegbu said her initiative is taking responsibility by planting 5000 trees yearly and encouraging others to adopt the same in other to promote a green environment.

Also at the event were the representative of the Commissioner of Health, The State coordinator of Save one Million lives, Dr Umar Ibrahim; and Special Adviser to the Governor on SDG, Dr Jemila Bio.