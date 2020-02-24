Kwara State has emerged winner of the 37th edition of the U-16 annual Ramat Football competition, which was concluded last weekend at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

In an entertaining finals watched by Representative of Chief of Defence Staff, Col. CK Uwa, representative of the Chief of Naval Staff, Commodore, Suleiman Bello, that of the Inspector General of Police, AIG, Abubakar Abdullahi, Coach Tunde Kazeem, Chairman, Directors of sports in Nigeria and Kano State Commissioner for Sports, host Commissioner for Sports, Kano, Alhaji Kabiru Ado Lakwaya, as well as Executive Chairman of Furore Local Government Area, Adamawa state, Hon. Musa Jauro Umar saw Kwara State, defeating hard fighting Bauchi State by 1-0 to emerge champion of the tournament organized by Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria ( YSFON) to immortalize the country’s former Head of State. Gen. Murtala Mohammed.

Apart from carting away the trophy at stake at the week long competition, they also went home with N 100, 000, while Bauchi, which came second got N70, 000 with the third placed team, Rivers going home with N50, 000. Having defeated Kogi State by 1-0 earlier In the day.