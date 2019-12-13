Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State is paying closer attention to security as part of efforts to reassure citizens and investors of their lives and assets, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said.

“Our primary concern is the safety of lives and properties. For us, we don’t want anything that would scare investors away because Kwara is a state of harmony,”AbdulRazaq told a delegation from the Nigerian Army, yesterday.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Anthony Bamidele Omozoje led the soldiers on a visit to the Government House, Ilorin. Governor AbdulRazaq commended the Army for working with other security agencies to strengthen security in the state.

AbdulRazaq said the state had applied to Army Headquarters, Abuja for the establishment of a Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Lafiagi ahead of the inauguration of the Sugar Refinery.

“We have a construction a $300million sugar refinery and we really don’t want any issues of insecurity,” he said.

He said security measures taken by the state would be supported by the BUA Group, owners of the sugar plant.