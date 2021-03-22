Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked the National Assembly to suspend work on a bill before the House of Representatives seeking to institutionalise the use of hijab, saying it is ill-timed and uncalled for.

The bill titled “Religious Discrimination (Prohibition, Prevention) Bill, 2021” seeks to provide a mechanism for enforcing certain provisions of the Constitution and other international laws that recognizes the right of female to adorn hijab in both public and private establishments in Nigeria.

CAN’s intervention was in response to the recent violence that erupted in Kwara due to disagreement over the use of hijab in public schools in the state, especially in Christian-owned schools.

CAN General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, in a statement, wondered what the bill sponsors wanted to gain from it other than to compound the religious tension and security problem in the wearing of hijab in public and Christian schools.