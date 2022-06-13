Hundreds of students stormed the streets of Ilorin on Sunday in appreciation of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s education sector reforms and investments.

The rally held under the aegis of AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq Students’ Support Group (AASSG) was led by Comrade Salami Wasiu Onidugbe.

The students said the Governor’s efforts in the education sector, including reviving the Colleges of Education, payment of counterpart funds, infrastructural renewals, and recruitment of competent teachers, have earned him their support in his bid to run for another term.

Onidugbe said the achievements of the administration over the last three years have been unique and commendable.

“We are here today to show the Governor that we are ready to support his re-election bid come 2023 general elections. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq deserves to be re-elected because he has positively transformed many sectors especially education sector,” Onidugbe said.

“One good turn deserves another. We organised this rally to tell the entire Kwarans that Governor AbdulRazaq has performed well, hence he deserves a fresh mandate,” he stressed.

Onidugbe said the group would also organise a voters’ education programme to encourage the youth to participate actively in the electoral exercise.

The Governor described the solidarity rally as a morale booster for the government to do more in delivery of dividends of democracy.

