Kwara State Government has camped its secondary students ahead of the World Schools Debate Championship holding in Netherlands later this year.

Chairman of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB) Prof. Sheu Raheem Adaramaja, said this in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital.

He said Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq approved the camping exercise to properly prepare the students for the championship.

The Kwara contingent, comprising public schools students, won the national schools debate at the finals in Lagos, in what underscored the efforts and investments of the Abdulrazaq administration in basic education.

“Our children are the ones representing Nigeria in the Netherlands. Everything is being done to make sure they excel at the world schools debate championship. We have engaged various tutors, including native speakers of English language who are involved in the KwaraLEARN programme, to hone the skills of the students to be at their best.

“We do have very good and committed local tutors who have been training these children. The idea of also getting native speakers, who incidentally are working on our KwaraLEARN project, is to expose the children to different intonations they might encounter at the championship. We are confident that they will represent Nigeria well, just as they have recently done us proud in Kwara State at the national level,” Adaramaja said.

