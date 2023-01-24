From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

100 farmers from Ekiti and Oke Ero Local Government Areas have enjoyed the benevolence of the Kwara South senatorial candidate of Social Democratic, (SDP), Prof Wale Suleiman, empowered Farmers with Knapsack Sprayers and Pre-planning herbicides.

The renowned Neurosurgeon and Physician executive who recently unveiled his Six Developmental Priorities for the transformation of the Kwara South senatorial district have set the ball rolling with the empowerment of 100 Rural Farmers in Ekiti and Oke-Ero Local Government Areas. The Farmers Support programme is in line with one of his cardinal objectives to ameliorate poverty and improve livelihood in Kwara South tagged #KSReducePoverty.

The PWS Rural Farmers empowerment seeks to ease of farming for food security in the Senatorial District. The programme is a step forward to the earlier PWS Farmers Programme that empowered over 500 Farmers in Kwara South.

According to Prof Suleiman; “The ultimate goal is to make Kwara South the food basket of Kwara and beyond. The programme will go a long way in improving farm production in the Senatorial District. We are focused on implementing a sustainable policy framework for Green Revolution in Kwara South, with the attendant positive impact on the economy through improved food production.”

“100 Knapsack Sprayers and herbicides were presented to Rural farmers by the SDP, House of Reps. Candidate for Oke-Ero/Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin federal constituency, Ganiyu Zubair, Alhaji Rahman AbdulFatai Akorede, DG Asiwaju Ewe Movement, Chief Mathew Afolayan, SDP Chairman for Ekiti LGA, Shittu Muhideen, SDP Chairman for Oke-Ero LGA and Adebayo Yusuf other SDP Stakeholders.

Beneficiaries from across the wards of Ekiti and Oke-Ero council receive the items with joy while expressing their heartfelt gratitude to Prof. Wale Suleiman for coming to their aid at this critical time.

According to Emmanuel Alasi from Obo-Ile, Ekiti LGA, “I am so grateful for this kind gesture from Prof Wale Sulaiman. He is truly the man of the people. He knows our challenges and he is always ready to support us. The Sprayer is my partner in the farming process. I have not been able to replace the old one since it got damaged. Prof Wale Suleiman has put a smile on my face with this new sprayer and chemicals.”

The PWS Farmers Support Programme will cut across the Seven LGAs of KWARA South.