From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

No fewer than 490 small businesses have won varying amounts of non-interest loans under the Kwara State social investment programme to grow their enterprises.

Ten of the 490 young business owners got either N1.5 million or N2 million each at a ceremony where Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq handed them the cheques.

The 10 main winners, who pitched different business ideas ranging from printing, fashion, waste recycling, and agric value chains, are Hussein Ahmed (N1.5m); Azeez Akeem (N1.5m); Soliu Muhammed Lanre (N2m); Oladunni Kafilat Olaide (N2m); Femi Peter (N1.5m); Sanusi Ismail Adeshina (N2m); Ali Michael (N2m); Kareem Naimat (N2m); Adebayo Hadiat Tinuola (N1.5); and Abdulrauf Abdulraheem (N1.5m).

The winners emerged from a rigorous process involving 15,708 applicants following different layers of screening by jurors drawn from the private sector and public service top players.

The interest-free loan was given through Kwapreneur 3.0, a third in the series of the youth-focused initiative to support young people to thrive.

AbdulRazaq said his administration will continue to implement policies and programmes that will make Kwara a better place to live, invest, and work.