From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State has again been ranked number one on the table of developmental strides recorded for January 2022 in states governed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a statement from the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has said.

Kwara is the top-performing state for the fourth time.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The state shared the number one position with Lagos and Kaduna which posted the same points across various sectors examined for the month.

In the statement released by the Director of Planning and Strategy at the PGF Folohunsho Aluko, Kwara topped the table of excellent performances alongside Kaduna and Lagos States. The three states recorded 16 developmental strides apiece across various sectors.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Kwara State had similarly topped the Forum’s achievements table for September 2020; March 2021; and November 2021.

‘The entries for this edition witnessed more improvements as regards developmental strides collated from the Forum states in (January) 2022,’ the statement said.

‘There is an all-around increase in the pattern of initiatives introduced by the states with Kaduna, Kwara and Lagos states recording most initiatives for this month having implemented sixteen (16) developmental strides each.’

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The ranking parameters cut across Economic Development; Education, Science and Technology; Health and Nutrition; Agric and Rural Development; Infrastructure; Job Creation; Empowerment and Innovation; Labour and Capacity Building; Welfare and Rehabilitation; and Art, Tourism and Culture, the statement added.