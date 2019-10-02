Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has called for a consensus among Nigerians, especially the political elite to build a country where no one is left to suffer or treated unfairly.

The governor, who spoke at an event to mark Nigeria’s 59 independent anniversary said it was important for politicians to approach governance with the view to improving the lives of citizens. He also charged citizens to shun antics that might stunt the growth of the state.

“I call on the political class to begin to see things in terms of what benefits the whole community and not what is politically expedient.

“Whether we belong to the ruling party or to the opposition, we are all confronted with the question of extreme poverty, unemployment, drug abuse, the danger of climate change, crime and other challenges.”

On his part, Taraba Governor, Darius Ishaku, expressed regret that after almost six decades of self-rule, the country has not been able to unlock its potential for economic transformation.

“It’s a shame that even in Africa, we are still lacking behind. We are called giants of Africa but in real sense, we are just sitting giants.”

Ishaku called on the Federal Government to take proactive measures in ensuring security of lives and property so that investors could be attracted and the people can go about their businesses with rest of mind.

In the same vein, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, urged northern christians to be more patriotic and support activities that will further strengthen the peace and unity of the country.

Pam in a statement in Jos, advocated freedom of worship for all saying Nigerians must be allowed to practice the religion of their choice in the Northern states without any form of compulsion, harassment or intimidation.

Also, the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) Plateau State urged Nigerians to be more patriotic and channel their energy towards issues that will sustain the unity of the nation.

President, Caretaker Committee of NCWS, Felicia Bala and Public Relations Officer, Lucy Chindaba, said government should intensify efforts in solving insecurity challenges, especially farmers-herders clashes, kidnapping and banditry.