Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said the state’s social investment programme is designed to fund small businesses, artisans, and lift many out of poverty.

The governor stated this at the Omu Aran Day celebration on Saturday.

“This journey has begun with the passage of the Kwara State Social Investment Programme Bill by the House of Assembly. We will redistribute wealth to our people, lift many people out of the poverty line, and support small and medium scale businesses to grow

“Kwara South, like the northern senatorial district, has huge potential in tourism and agriculture, especially agro-processing. We are seeking partnerships to attract investments to these sectors. On our part, we are going to commit a lot of money into opening up rural roads and basic amenities like decent schools, sanitation facilities, and functional primary healthcare system.”

AbdulRazaq also said efforts are ongoing to strengthen security and put in place infrastructure to facilitate development in the hinterlands. According to him, the best strategy to build a viable state was to help small businesses to grow through funding and infrastructure.

“Our administration is also working on putting in place the necessary security architecture to protect lives and properties. We are working to ensure that normal banking operations resume in major towns like Offa, Omu Aran, Patigi and so on.

The current situation where full time banking operations are restricted to the state capital is not acceptable,” he added.