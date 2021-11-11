From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Government is set to host statewide town hall meetings for youths, according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youths Engagement Mrs Kaosarah Adeyi.

The programme, which will begin with Kwara North on November 20, is meant to engage young people, strengthen inclusion and harmonise the thoughts of youths in the region.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The programme, which is themed “Kwara under AA: Our Strides and Future Plans”, is to gather the thoughts of the youths and be an avenue for the government to familiarise the youths with the efforts of the government to meet their needs and consolidate on same.

The venue of the programme for Kwara North is the Moro Local Government Council Secretariat in Bode Saadu.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

The statement said the venues for the town hall meetings in Kwara Central and Kwara South will be announced at a later date.

The town hall meeting will attract different youth groups, government officials and individuals together, she added.

The SSA on Youth Engagement said the Town Hall meeting will also consolidate the works of the Government in the areas of youth development.

She enjoined youths in the zone to show up and make submissions on how the government can better serve their interest.

She noted that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has continually proven to be a leader who wants the youth to drive the levers of governance to their favour and to succeed in enterprises.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .