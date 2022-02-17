From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Beach Soccer Association (NBSA) has fixed February 23 as the date for the kick-off date of the 2022 Nigeria Beach Soccer League (NBSL) season which would be hosted by Kwara State.

Taye Olajide, the NBSA’s Board Secretary, who confirmed this in a statement, said the General Assembly had agreed on the proposed kick-off date at a meeting held with stakeholders, which got the approval of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

According to him, “the General Assembly during its 2021 AGA retained the format of four rounds across four different centres, including the epic Super Final event to be staged in Kaduna City for the second time.

“The first round of the league will be staged in Ilorin, Kwara State, beginning on February 23, and ending with matchday three fixtures on February 26, 2022.”

He noted that the second round comes up in Lagos, from March 16 to 19, 2022, while Kebbi State will host the third round from May 4 to 7 before the finals in Kaduna at the newly built Beach Soccer Stadium built by Kaduna State Government will hold from June 1 to 4.

The NBSA Scribe announced that ten clubs have enrolled to participate in the upcoming second edition of the NSBL season – two more than the eight (8) teams involved in the inaugural edition held in 2021.

He disclosed that the registered clubs are the defending champions Kebbi BSC, Kwara State BSC, Kada BSC, and Lagos trio of Badagry BS Warriors, Igbogbo Kingdom BSC and Smart City BSC.

Olajide also said that the New entrants are Nmanko BSC of Pategi, Galaxy Sports Academy of Benue, Niger State BSC and the old horse Kogi Confluence BSC.

The Kebbi Beach Soccer Club won the maiden edition of the Nigerian Beach Soccer League title amidst an entertaining atmosphere after pipping Kada Beach Soccer Club in a 4-3 extra-time win at the Kaduna Beach Soccer Stadium in July 2021.