Kwara State has been given the rights to host the national U18 and 21 Handball Championships.

Chairman of the Kwara State Handball Association, Emmanuel Olubiyo.

Olubiyo, made the disclosure when the Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, and the Commissioner for Sports, Joana Kolo, visited the handball teams.

He said hosting the national championships would help fast track the renovation of the outdoor court, adding that the state government is committed to a successful hosting.

He said: “Kwara state has been given the hosting right for the U18 and 21 championships. You should not forget that we are the defending champions in the women’s U21 category and settled for silver in the men’s category after losing to only Lagos state.

“Kwara state is also the defending champion of the National Youth Games (girl’s category) and we will continue to support the team.”