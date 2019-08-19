A bill to replicate the Federal Government’s anti-poverty Social Investment Programmes in Kwara State will be sent to the State House of Assembly in the coming days, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said on Monday.

AbdulRazaq spoke when he visited the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI) at Jimba-Oja, in Ifelodun local government area of the state.

He said the legislation would domesticate the Federal Government’s TraderMoni and school feeding concepts in Kwara for the benefit of the poor in the state.

“The thrust of the administration is to lift our people from poverty line and how to go about it is through agriculture. We have a goldmine in ARMTI and we will take full advantage of your resources,” he said.

“Empowerment must be from the communities and I can assure you that we’ll engage you because this week or so we are sending a Bill to the State House of Assembly to replicate the federal government’s social investment programme in Kwara.”

He said the administration will also key into the Village Alive Development Initiatives (VADI) of AMRTI to empower Kwara youths and deepen participation in agriculture.