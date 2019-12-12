LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said the administration is paying closer attention to security of lives and security as part of its strategic plan to reassure investors and the citizens.

“Our primary concern is the safety of lives and properties. For us, we don’t want anything that would scare investors away from our state because Kwara is a state of harmony,”AbdulRazaq said in a short address to an army delegation to Kwara State Government House, led by the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division of the Nigerian Army Anthony Bamidele Omozoje.

He commended all the security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, for their “selfless service to the country”, especially in Kwara State, where they have worked with the government and various communities to strengthen security.

AbdulRazaq added however that the administration has applied to the army headquarters in Abuja for the establishment of a Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Lafiagi ahead of take off of the multimillion dollar sugar plantation and refinery in the town.

“There is a reason for that. Presently, we have a construction of over $300m sugar refinery going on there…and we really don’t want any issues of insecurity,” he said, adding that the security initiatives would be fully supported by not just the state government but also the BUA Group, owners of the big investment.

The investment will generate at least 10,000 direct employments when operation begins late next year.

AbdulRazaq said his administration is working on the requests already made by the Army to aid their operations in Kwara, calling on the military to also deepen their community outreaches which the government would be willing to support.

Omozoje, for his part, said the Nigerian Army will continue to support the civilian authorities to keep the country safe and united, and commended AbdulRazaq for the support so far given the army in the discharge of its national mandate in Kwara.

“We thank Your Excellency for the large parcel of land that you have donated for the establishment of the FOB and we are waiting for the necessary paper works to be formalised to enable us to consolidate security in the area,” he said.