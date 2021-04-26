From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara has topped the table of developmental strides recorded across states governed by All Progressives Congress (APC) for March, according to a magazine published by the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

The PGF, publishers of the Progressive Strides magazine, is the amalgam of governors elected under the APC.

PGF Director General, Solihu Muhammad Lukman, said during a briefing that Kwara led the national table with 19 strides across various sectors, including social investment, health, sports, agriculture and education.

Kwara had similarly topped the Progressive Strides in August 2020. The progressive strides is a peer review tracking developmental initiatives across states governed by APC.

Lukman said Kwara State secured 19 strides to emerge the state with the most developmental initiatives for March edition.

“In general, there is an all-round increase in the pattern of initiatives introduced by the states with Kwara State recording the most initiatives for March, having 19 strides. These cut across health care, education, infrastructure, security, welfare, economy, agriculture, environment as well as sports.

“Ekiti State follows with 14 strides; Jigawa and Lagos, 12 each; Ogun 11 while Kaduna and Nasarawa have 10 each. Kogi and Niger record eight strides each; Kano seven as Gombe gets six. Kebbi and Ondo emerge with five strides each; Osun and Plateau four each; Borno, Ebonyi and Katsina, three each. Finally, two strides were recorded each in Imo and Yobe states. The entries for this edition witnessed more improvements as regards developmental strides from the forum states in 2021. The information gathered was made easily retrievable on public platforms while PGF secretariat serves as repertoire for same,” he said.