The second National Deputy President of Nigerian Association of Chambers Of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture NACCIMA, Engineer Jani Ibrahim, who is also a technical adviser at Lubcon Nigeria Limited, has once again demonstrated his kindness and desire to asist small business owners by sponsoring 50 entrepreneurs to the forth coming 8th Kwara Trade Fair holding at Ilorin.

This gesture would enable these entrepreneurs showcase their products and services to the general public, and build on the network of contacts at the fair.

Jani Ibrahim has always advocated support for Small and Medium Enterprises, noting that the hope of the country’s economy growth rests on them.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Engineer Jani who just returned from the Intra African Trade Fair held in Durban, South Africa, believes that our Medium and Small Scale Entrepreneurs are the people that can make it for us.

“As we can see from here, young people are all over the place doing business. Our creative industry is number one.

Jani urged beneficiaries to take advantage of the event in order to improve their businesses and also explore new grounds.

” The sponsorship arrangements is initiated to provide an avenue for young entrepreneurs to identify the opportunity provided by the African continental Free Trade Area Agreements that takes effect from January this year.

The Trade Fair is scheduled to hold from the 25th November to 7th December, 2021 at the Kwara State Stadium Complex, Ilorin in 2 sessions.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .