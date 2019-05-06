Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Transition Committee at the weekend concluded the public interaction phase of its assignment by focusing largely on agricultural value chain, rapid infrastructure development and women and youth empowerment.

The committee spent the last few days of its work listening to scholars and entrepreneurs on how the new administration can maximise the state’s agricultural potential.

This is to engender growth and build an inclusive society that powers women and the youth.

In a paper presented at a two-day focused workshop organised by the committee, Dr Limota Goroso Giwa of the US-based Global Fund urged the new administration to convene an all-women summit to draw up a policy directed at empowering them. The workshop centered around themes like ‘Realising the agricultural potential of Kwara State – the Value Chain Approach’ and ‘Women Economic Empowerment in Kwara State — From Ad-hoc Interventions to a Sustainable Model’.