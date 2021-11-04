The management of Kwara United Football Club has rejected the resignation of it’s Technical Adviser/Head Coach, Abdullahi Usman Biffo, urging him to return back to his position after recuperating from surgery.

Coach Biffo had, in a letter dated October 29th, 2021, and addressed to the Chairman of the Club, Kumbi Titiloye, resigned from his job, picking November 30th, 2021 as his last day of employment.

“Please accept this letter of resignation from my position as Technical Adviser/Head Coach of Kwara United Football Club. My last day of employment will be November 30th, 2021”, the letter read in part.

He said that he received a letter of query from the Kwara State Sports Commission, claiming that the act breached the terms of his contract, as he is not directly employed by the Commission. “I received a letter of query from the Kwara State Sports Commission, and as a professional football coach, I value working ethics and well organized working environment.“I am no longer comfortable working for the club any more”, he averred.

But in a.message by the Chairman, the Board rejected the resignation, reminding him that he signed a three year contract which needs to be completed.

