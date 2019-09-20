Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin has won the maiden edition of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa pre-season tournament, after defeating Lobi Stars of Makurdi on penalties in the finals played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State.

The pre-season tournament is one of the warm up competitions for teams in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL). Ten teams participated in the tournament.

The middle-belt derby ended goalless at regulation time, with the pulsating encounter going into shoot out immediately.

Both teams converted four each of the first five spot kicks, thereby stretching it to sudden death.

Veteran goalkeeper of Lobi Stars, John Ghadi became the undoing of his team after he missed the ninth spot kick, handing the advantage to his opponent skipper who coolly converted to send the Ilorin outfit into frenzy.

Host of the competition, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, presented medals to the players of both teams, before handing over the trophy to Kwara United to send the team into wild celebration.

Okowa who was represented by his Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, described the encounter as a battle of equals, saying that both teams gave their best.

According to Okowa, the pre-season tournament was another way of encouraging youths to develop themselves in readiness to perform better when the season takes off.

He disclosed that the secret behind the state winning in sports competitions was its commitment to sports development.

“Our winning secret in sports is that we take sporting very seriously. The stadium here is a testimony and we believe that sports keep people healthy and with sports we are able to conquer the world.

“Besides, with sports we are able to boost the state economy and that of the country by engaging the youths, and they will stay away from crime and with sports we bring our people together as one peaceful state,” Okowa said.