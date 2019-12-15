Kwara football followers will, once again, have the opportunity of watching their darling team, Kwara United Football Club for free, as they file out against Heartland Football Club of Owerri, in the Matchday Eight of the on-going Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), at the Main-Bowl of the State Stadium Complex, Ilorin.

The team’s management decided to throw the gates open to honour the newly sworn-in Commissioner for Sorts and Youth Development, Miss Joana Nnazua Kolo, who was sworn-in as the new Commissioner in charge of the development of sports and youths in the state on Friday.

Kwara United Football Club was, on Monday, granted provisional approval to officially take over Delta Force, with the venue for home matches changed to Ilorin.

Tomorrow’s match will be the team’s first, officially, in the NPFL, and holding at home against Heartland Football Club of Owerri.

Kwara United FC, following their relegation last season, had started life from the Nigeria National League (NNL), before the chance to graduate to the apex league with the buying over of Delta Force presented itself, after few matches in the second-tier league.

The management, therefore, called on supporters, fans as well as followers of the club and stakeholders to troop out en mass, to ensure that the new commissioner is honoured with befitting and encouraging display, and good result.

They also charged the stakeholders to rally round to ensure the team sustains its status in the top division at the end of the season, irrespective of it’s current standing on the log.

Kwara United FC is currently 17th on the NPFL table, with seven points from seven matches.

The management commended the state government for the positive change in the sports climate on the state, which, according to them, Kwara United FC is benefitting from immensely, promising to justify government’s support and commitment.