Kwara United have set up protocols to work out adequate compliance with the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Club Licensing regulations for the 2020/21 season.

The Ilorin-based club also seem to be working to exorcise their indifferent forms last season that saw them struggle all through and only retained their place in the NPFL as a result of the abrupt ending of the season.

Club Chairman, Kumbi Titiloye told www.npfl.ng that the management he leads has been striving to navigate through the challenges of the novel COVID 19 Pandemic with a view to making a solid start to the season.

According to Titiloye, the club would have been more active in the pre-season rituals and noted that, as it is not peculiar to Kwara United, they have been weathering it out.

Significantly, Kwara United ranks among clubs that have made solid plans to scale club licensing certification.

“We have made good progress by inaugurating two committees, namely, the Medical/Infrastructure Committee and the Finance Committee,” the Kwara Utd boss disclosed, adding, “the Financial Committee has concluded its work and made recommendations that have been acted upon.”

He said the committee is also taking inventory of the stadium facilities and other mandatory infrastructure outlined to meet the licensing specifications for safety of fans and teams.