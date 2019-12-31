The management of Kwara United has viewed and analysed the claims by an online blog, alleging that Kwara State Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi was involved in ‘a corporate fraud’ running into millions of naira.

The claims by Thunderbolt Reporter were in connection with the deal involved in the purchase of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) slot of Delta Force Football Club by Kwara United FC.

The report further claimed that the chairman of the Kwara United, Kumbi Titiloye, allegedly turned the club into a personal estate to carry out all kinds of ‘evil’, in conjunction with the state deputy governor and the General Manager of the club, Bashir Badawiy.

In a statement, the management of Kwara United said, “To put records straight, the takeover of Delta Force by Kwara United was done in the open, with all major media outfits gracing the Press Conference organised by Delta State government announcing the takeover, and also disclosing the whole details of the deal.

“The money involved was not N35 million as claimed by the fake and baseless report, and there was no money shared in the process. Also, the payment was from the government of Kwara state to the government of Delta state, through Sterling Bank to Zenith Bank, and not through Kwara United or personal accounts.

“The amount involved was N80 million, and it was a deal between two governments, Delta and Kwara governments,” the management clarified.

The takeover was effected before the coming of the Commissioner, Hon. Joana Nnazua Kolo and it’s completely out of place to link the visit of the chairman of the club, Titiloye to the commissioner to the takeover.