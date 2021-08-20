From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Vice Chancellor, Kwara State University, Malete (KWASU), Prof Muhammed Akanbi on Thursday flagged off the university’s cyclists club.

Akanbi said the essence of the club is to ensure wellness and fitness of the institution’s students at all time. He reaffirmed his commitment towards sports development of the institution.

He said the cyclists club is borne out of the need to engage the students in sporting activities to prevent them from engaging in social vices.

The vice chancellor urged the students to take advantage of the institution’s sports potential by partaking in sporting activities to make the university and the nation proud.

Also speaking, the Director, Centre for Wellness and Creative Art Therapy, Dr. Toyin Musa said the centre for wellness with the support of the vice chancellor, has been adequately equipped to offer technical and professional training to all interested members of the university community, in not only in cycling, but also in other wellness and sporting activities.

Musa stated that the centre will soon come up with other related programmes such as mental health talk box and enlightenment programmes to encourage the university community to consciously subscribe to wellness activities to entrench healthy lifestyles.