Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Management of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has disclosed that 25 out of 1,196 graduating students for the 2018/2019 academic session bagged first class degree honours.

KWASU Vice Chancellor Professor AbdulRasheed Na’Allah disclosed this at the convocation media briefing held at the institution’s council chamber.

He said the institution, which started on December 17, 2009 with only 500 students, now havs about 15,000 students.

”Among the 1,129 graduating students, 25 are First Class, 592 with Second Class Upper, 533 are with Second Class Lower Degrees while 46 have Third Class Degrees,” he said.

”For the Post Graduate Degrees, we have 151 with Master Degrees, and five Doctorate Degree holders.

”This convocation is a remarkable one for us as we are celebrating 10 years of our establishment amidst our various achievements.

”We are the only institution with the most stable academic calendar with no change in the date of activities since its inception,” Na’Allah said.

On lack of subvention, the vice chancellor explained that even with the lack of subvention to the university for almost five years, it has recorded giant strides.

He said KWASU was able to survive the non-subvention due to the mindset the management started with.

”We started with the mindset that the government cannot do all for us, so that was what helped us to forge ahead and be able to pay salaries as at when due.

”We strategised through different programs introduced to increase our Internally Generated Revenue and we also took loans to sustain ourselves.

”And it is of utmost happiness that we have achieved so far,” Na’Allah explained.

Institution’s Goal

He said the institution’s goal was to contribute immensely to the nation in achieving greatness and development with its unique programs offered.

”Classes have started in Advanced Military Studies which is not restricted to only military personnel and KWASU is the only university offering the course in Nigeria.

”Heading the Advanced Military Studies’ Board of Directors is Retired Air Vice Marshall, Ndatsu Umar.

”We also have School of Tourism which we are targeting developing a Tourism Scheme for the North Central Zone.

”Also, starting from the next academic session, students will now offer Japanese Language as GNS to widen their horizon.

”Before, it used to be French and Arabic because no KWASU student can graduate here without meeting foreign language requirement.

”Also, as the only Nigerian university offering Aeronautic and Astronautic Engineering, one of our professors won a grant to lead others in designing drone to fight vandalism in Nigeria.

”So, we are bringing new dimensions into the University system which has made us stand out since we started 10 years ago,” Na’Allah said.

The institution’s 7th convocation would hold on June 8 at the Convocation Arena.