The management of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has shut down the institution, indefinitely, following recent developments surrounding the appointment of an acting vice chancellor by the state government.

Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Sakah Mahmud, announced management’s decision in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital, yesterday.

Mahmud said the closure was to serve as a preventive measure against any possible breakdown of law and order.

On May 7, the state government announced the appointment of Kenneth Adeyemi, as acting vice chancellor, pending the expiration of Abdulrasheed Na’Allah’s tenure, in July.

The institution’s governing council, however, disassociated itself from Adeyemi’s appointment, stating that it was not in line with the institution’s law.

”Due to the recent developments in our state and in the university, and our students’ reactions to the appointment of an acting VC, the university management and three members of its Governing Council met on May 8, and decided to close the institution, temporarily, until further notice…”